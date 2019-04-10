Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Mets.

Rosario went deep off Jacob deGrom during the third inning as the Twins were able to chase the reigning NL Cy Young winner after only four innings. The 28-year-old began the season hitless in his first 11 at-bats but since owns a six-game hit streak in which he is 8-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.