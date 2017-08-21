Rosario went 2-for-4 with a grand slam during Sunday's win over Arizona.

Rosario now sports a 10-game hitting streak with three homers, 10 RBI and nine runs, and he entered Sunday's game with a 1.092 OPS in August and a .999 mark in the second half. The 25-year-old outfielder is having his best stretch of the season, and he's locked into the heart of the Minnesota lineup. Rosario is in position to continue providing solid fantasy numbers through the end of the season.