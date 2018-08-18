Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Rosario went deep off starter Matthew Boyd for his 21st homer of the year. The 26-year-old is hitting .295/.335/.496 with 30 doubles and 69 RBI this season. Rosario's 142 hits rank third among all MLB outfielders while his 77 runs put him in the top 10 at the position. Rosario had excellent showings in May and June (hitting .368 and .330 respectively) but cooled off in July, hitting just .259 with one home run and 12 RBI. August has been similarly slow going (.255 average) but there's still time to turn it around.

