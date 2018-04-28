Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits third homer of season
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and two RBI in Minnesota's 15-9 loss to the Reds on Friday.
Rosario was hitting just .216 coming into this contest and his slash line still sits at an underwhelming .228/.256/.418 despite launching his third homer of the season. He's coming off a very respectable 2017 that saw him log an .835 OPS with 27 home runs, so hopefully this multi-hit effort is a sign of a hot streak that will see him start to climb back up toward that number.
