Rosario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and two RBI in Minnesota's 15-9 loss to the Reds on Friday.

Rosario was hitting just .216 coming into this contest and his slash line still sits at an underwhelming .228/.256/.418 despite launching his third homer of the season. He's coming off a very respectable 2017 that saw him log an .835 OPS with 27 home runs, so hopefully this multi-hit effort is a sign of a hot streak that will see him start to climb back up toward that number.