Rosario went 1-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

Since missing nearly a week with a hamstring injury, Rosario has returned to start in the Twins' last five games, going 7-for-24 with six RBI and four runs in that span. He'll look to push his hitting streak to six games while manning left field and the cleanup spot Sunday.

