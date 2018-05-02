Twins' Eddie Rosario: Home run and three RBI
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Rosario laced an RBI double off Marco Estrada in the first, and later got Estrada again with a two-run homer in the sixth. Rosario now has four home runs and 15 RBI on the year, and the two-hit night brings his batting average to .242. He's well below his .290 average from last year, and the 22-percent strikeout rate hurts his cause (his strikeout rate in 2017 was 18-percent). There's still a lot of season left for Rosario to get it going.
