Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

His seventh-inning blast off Junior Guerra capped the scoring for the Twins. Rosario now has 17 homers on the year, including four in the last six games, and Tuesday's shot extended his hitting streak to eight games, a surge that has boosted his slash line to .282/.312/.565.

