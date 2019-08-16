Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 13-6 win over Texas.

Rosario drilled a 364-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning for his second homer in as many days. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine first half of August, hitting .309 (17-for-55) with four long balls and 10 RBI in 13 games. His 27 home runs this season are tied for his career high, while his 80 runs batted in have eclipsed the mark he set in 2017.

