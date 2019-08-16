Twins' Eddie Rosario: Homers again in victory
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 13-6 win over Texas.
Rosario drilled a 364-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning for his second homer in as many days. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine first half of August, hitting .309 (17-for-55) with four long balls and 10 RBI in 13 games. His 27 home runs this season are tied for his career high, while his 80 runs batted in have eclipsed the mark he set in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...