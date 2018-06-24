Twins' Eddie Rosario: Homers and drives in four
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
Rosario opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning off Yovani Gallardo. He knocked in the final two runs of the game with a two-run double off Keone Kela in the ninth. The outfielder is following up his breakout 2017 campaign with an even better one this season, hitting an impressive .317/.355/.582 with 17 homers.
