Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Rosario got the Twins on the board with a two-run homer off J.A. Happ in the first inning. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in four straight games to improve his season slash line to .285/.314/.529 with 22 home runs, 68 RBI and 56 runs scored.

