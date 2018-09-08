Rosario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

Rosario clubbed a solo shot off reliever Wily Peralta in the eighth inning for his 23rd homer of the year. Rosario hadn't played since Aug. 30 due to a right quad strain, and the Twins may play it cautiously with the 26-year-old going forward as the team is essentially out of the playoff picture. Rosario is slashing .293/.330/.489 with 31 doubles, 75 RBI and 85 runs this season.