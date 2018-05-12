Twins' Eddie Rosario: Homers twice against Angels
Rosario went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs to help the Twins to a 5-4 victory over the Angels on Friday.
Rosario got off to a slow start to the season but he's been able to put that behind him with a May hot streak that has boosted his OPS to .887 through 135 at-bats. He hasn't been particularly disciplined at the plate with just four walks against his 26 strikeouts but his recent surge in power has more than offset any potential negative effects from that and his .835 OPS from last season suggests he's figured out how to produce consistently despite a free-swinging approach and low walk rate.
