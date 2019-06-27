Twins' Eddie Rosario: IL trip not expected
The Twins are optimistic Rosario (ankle) won't require a stint on the injured list, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rosario suffered a left ankle sprain while running the bases Wednesday but appears to have avoided a more serious injury as a post-game MRI came back clean, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The 27-year-old still seems unlikely to be in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale.
