Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Rosario got the Twins on the board in the first inning with a single to right center and clubbed a solo homer in the seventh to extend the lead to four. He's collected two or more base knocks in three of his previous four contests, including three extra-base hits, and is hitting .283 over 12 games in 2019.