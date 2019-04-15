Twins' Eddie Rosario: Impressive day at dish
Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Rosario got the Twins on the board in the first inning with a single to right center and clubbed a solo homer in the seventh to extend the lead to four. He's collected two or more base knocks in three of his previous four contests, including three extra-base hits, and is hitting .283 over 12 games in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal