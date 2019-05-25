Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Since getting a day off May 3 while carrying a weak .223 batting average, Rosario has been tearing it up at the plate, going 30-for-81 (.370) with four homers and 18 RBI in 19 games. The hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to .285/.314/.554, and he's on pace for career-best power numbers with 15 long balls and 42 RBI in 48 games.