Rosario (ankle) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota can backdate this to June 27, meaning Rosario will be eligible to return for the final game before the All-Star break. However, it would only make sense if the first-place Twins played it safe and held Rosario out through the intermission, at the very least. With Byron Buxton (wrist) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) also out, we may see an outfield of Luis Arraez, Jake Cave and Max Kepler from left to right on a regular basis in the short term.