Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Rosario opened the scoring with a leadoff solo shot in the second inning, his 11th homer of the season. He also drew a walk in the fourth and scored on a Byron Buxton blast. The 28-year-old Rosario has three homers, eight RBI and four runs scored in his last nine games. He's slashing .251/.318/.474 with 33 RBI, 27 runs scored and two stolen bases in 48 contests overall.