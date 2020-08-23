Rosario went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Royals.

The Twins started the game with a double, a single and then Rosario's blast before rookie hurler Brady Singer could even record an out, and that would prove to be all the offense Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota bullpen would need. Rosario snapped a nine-game homer drought with the performance, but on the season he's up to seven home runs and 22 RBI in 27 games despite a .230 batting average that's well below his usual pace.