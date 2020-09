Rosario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Rosario belted his 13th home run of the season with a two-run shot off starter Casey Mize, and he continues to see the ball extremely well of late. Rosario has hit safely in four straight games and in six of Minnesota's last seven contests, boosting his September average to .297 in 74 at-bats.