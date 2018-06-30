Rosario exited Saturday's game against the Cubs with heat illness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Rosario was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run prior to leaving in the bottom of the fifth inning, but temperatures in the 90s and a heat index well over 100 appeared to be clearly affecting him on the field. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day, but hopefully his early removal Saturday will allow a quick return to the lineup.

