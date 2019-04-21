Twins' Eddie Rosario: Lifts ninth homer
Rosario went 2-for-4 with two-run homer in Minnesota's 16-7 win in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Orioles.
Rosario hit a shot to center field in the third inning off Alex Cobb to raise the Minnesota lead to 6-0. The 27-year-old hit two home runs in the first game of the doubleheader, and this two-run homer made him the first Twins player to hit nine home runs in the team's first 18 games. Rosario has raised his batting average to .300 and has 20 RBI for the season.
