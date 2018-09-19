Rosario was sent back to Minnesota for an MRI on his right quad and is unlikely to return to the field in 2018, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario initially missed six games near the beginning of this month due to a right quad strain and appeared to re-aggravate the injury while chasing a fly ball Monday. The results of his upcoming MRI should shed light onto the severity of this issue, but the Twins are expecting to lose his abilities for the rest of the season. At this point, there's no upside to rushing him back for a few games, so he will likely be shut down even if he receives clean test results. In his absence, look for Robbie Grossman to get an increase in playing time.