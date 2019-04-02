Twins' Eddie Rosario: Looking for first hit
Rosario will start in left field and man the cleanup spot in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Rosario has gone hitless over his first 11 at-bats of the season, but it hasn't dissuaded manager Rocco Baldelli from deploying him in a prominent spot in the order. After back-to-back seasons with averages above .285 and at least 24 home runs, Rosario should receive an extended opportunity to get his bat going before Baldelli would consider moving him down in the order.
