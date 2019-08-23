Rosario (hamstring) could be available to pinch hit Friday night against the Tigers after his MRI came back clean, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rosario left Wednesday's matchup against the White Sox with right hamstring tightness, though he appears to have avoided a significant injury after undergoing further testing. He's not in the starting lineup Friday but could return sometime over the weekend.

