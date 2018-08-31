Rosario (quadriceps) may not play until the Twins return home Sept. 7, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario strained his quad when he stepped on first base beating out an infield single Thursday. The Twins quickly ruled him out for the weekend, and now it sounds like the outfielder will be held out of the lineup for the remainder of the team's road trip (six games). Robbie Grossman is starting in left field Friday.