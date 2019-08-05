Twins' Eddie Rosario: Nearing career-high mark in RBI
Rosario went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals.
Rosario has plated at least one run in four consecutive contests, lifting his season RBI total up to 74. With 51 games yet to go in the regular season, Rosario should easily demolish the career-high 78 RBI he accrued in 2017. He'll benefit from favorable lineup slotting again Monday in the Twins' series opener with the Braves, checking in as the cleanup man behind red-hot No. 3 hitter Nelson Cruz.
