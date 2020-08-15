site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Not in lineup for second game
RotoWire Staff
Rosario isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Rosario went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one strikeout in the first portion of the twin bill. However, Jake Cave will take over as the left fielder and bat eighth in Game 2.
