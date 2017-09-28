Twins' Eddie Rosario: Not in Thursday's lineup
Rosario is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.
Rosario will spend Thursday's series finale on the bench while Mitch Garver picks up a start in left field. With the Twins' playoff spot secured, the 26-year-old is getting his first day off since Sept. 6. During that span, Rosario's gone 24-for-76 (.316 average) with seven home runs and 18 RBI.
