Rosario is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.

Rosario will spend Thursday's series finale on the bench while Mitch Garver picks up a start in left field. With the Twins' playoff spot secured, the 26-year-old is getting his first day off since Sept. 6. During that span, Rosario's gone 24-for-76 (.316 average) with seven home runs and 18 RBI.