Twins' Eddie Rosario: Notches homer and steal Friday
Rosario went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a steal Friday against the Tigers.
Rosario launched his 15 bomb of the season to erase a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of a road win. Although he's been a solid hitter all year, he's been hot lately, as he's left the yard four times over his last six games to raise his slugging percentage to .493.
