Play

Rosario went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a steal Friday against the Tigers.

Rosario launched his 15 bomb of the season to erase a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of a road win. Although he's been a solid hitter all year, he's been hot lately, as he's left the yard four times over his last six games to raise his slugging percentage to .493.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast