Rosario went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI against the Indians on Tuesday.

Rosario has had one of the more under-the-radar breakouts in the game, as he's now hitting .292 with 27 homers -- numbers we never thought he had in him. It's good that his power's come along, as Rosario hasn't had much success as a base stealer (9-for-17). The 25-year-old outfielder has made significant improvements in his approach, shaving nearly eight points off his strikeout rate while increasing his walk rate noticeably, so this season has been no fluke.