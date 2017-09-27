Twins' Eddie Rosario: Notches two doubles, homer among four hits
Rosario went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI against the Indians on Tuesday.
Rosario has had one of the more under-the-radar breakouts in the game, as he's now hitting .292 with 27 homers -- numbers we never thought he had in him. It's good that his power's come along, as Rosario hasn't had much success as a base stealer (9-for-17). The 25-year-old outfielder has made significant improvements in his approach, shaving nearly eight points off his strikeout rate while increasing his walk rate noticeably, so this season has been no fluke.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits solo shot in loss to Jays•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits first ever walk-off homer•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Slugs two-run homer in Tuesday's lopsided victory•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Day off Wednesday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Homers twice, reaching 20 for first time•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits grand slam to top D-backs•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...