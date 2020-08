Rosario was lifted for a pinch runner due to a sore ankle in the seventh inning during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly the ankle soreness first surfaced, but the 28-year-old played the field for all 14 innings Saturday before being pulled during the bottom of the seventh. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, and Rosario should be considered day-to-day.