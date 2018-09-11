Rosario is out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario missed six straight games from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 with a quad strain. The issue may still be bothering him, as he returned to play just once in the field followed by two as a designated hitter and two on the bench. Robbie Grossman will start in left field.

