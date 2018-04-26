Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup against southpaw
Rosario is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario will head to the bench as the Twins face off against left-hander Jordan Montgomery for the series finale in New York. In his place, Robbie Grossman will start in left field and bat seventh. Expect Rosario back in the lineup against the Reds on Friday.
