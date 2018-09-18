Rosario (quad) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario will sit after re-injuring his right quadriceps during Monday's series opener. The outfielder missed six games at the beginning of the month with a similar injury, though it's unclear if he'll require more or less time to recover this time around. Johnny Field is starting in left field Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories