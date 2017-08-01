Rosario is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rosarios is just 2-for-16 (.125) over his last four games, so he'll get the day off as Zack Granite fills in for him in left field. Granite has been red hot lately filling in for the injured Byron Buxton, but with Buxton back from the DL, it's possible that Rosario will occasionally give way to Granite moving forward.