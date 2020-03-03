Twins' Eddie Rosario: Past ankle injury this spring
Rosario underwent physical therapy on his left ankle in the offseason, MLB.com reports. Rosario said his second-half decline last season was in part due to the injury, but he's pain free this spring. "I couldn't play my 100 percent. I couldn't run at 100 percent last year. It affected everything," he said.
Rosario had 20 home runs and an .841 OPS in the first half of last season, but just 12 home runs and a .750 OPS in the second half. Rosario has also said he needs to show more patience at the plate, which would help his approach as his anemic walk rate took a step back to just 3.7%. He's set to start in left field and try to improve on a career-high 32 home runs last year.
