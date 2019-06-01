Rosario went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Rosario came up with the biggest hit of the night, driving home a pair in the top of the ninth inning to give his team a 5-3 lead. Following Friday's clash, he's reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games, raising his batting average 16 points in the process.

