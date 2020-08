Rosario went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Brewers.

He took Josh Lindblom deep in the first and third innings, helping to give the Twins a 4-1 lead that the bullpen squandered. Rosario is up to six homers and 16 RBI on the year, including three blasts in the last two days and four in the last six games, but the 28-year-old slugger only has one other hit (a single) during that stretch, leaving him with a lopsided .226/.304/.548 slash line.