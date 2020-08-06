Rosario went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Rosario was productive throughout the contest, as he reached base on a walk and ultimately came around to score during his first plate appearance. The highlight came in the fifth frame, when he took Cody Ponce deep for a solo home run to put the Twins up 5-3. It was his third home run of the season, and added to a strong stretch at the plate during which he has recorded at least one hit in four of his last six starts. In addition to the power, Rosario has also made consistent contact at the plate, striking out just five times in his first 49 plate appearances this season.