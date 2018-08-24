Rosario went 1-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and stolen base Thursday against the Athletics.

Rosario had a productive night despite reaching base only once. While he continues to produce plenty of power at the plate, the stolen base was his first since July 24 and brought his season total to eight. Rosario has already posted a career-high in runs scored but also has a strong chance to post new bests in RBI, batting average and home runs.