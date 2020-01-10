Play

Rosario signed a one-year contract with Minnesota on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rosario slashed .276/.300/.500 with 32 home runs and 109 RBI over 137 games a season ago. He'll slot in near the heart of the order in 2020 for the Twins as the starting left fielder.

