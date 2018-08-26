Rosario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After striking out three times in four at-bats Saturday to drop his August batting average to .236, Rosario will head to the bench for the first time in two weeks. His absence from the starting nine opens up a spot in the outfield for Robbie Grossman, who will bat ninth.

