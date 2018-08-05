Twins' Eddie Rosario: Records 20th home run
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Royals.
Rosario took Burch Smith deep in the first inning to record his 20th home run of the season. That marked just his second home run since July 1, though he has kept his slash line comparable -- even showing slight improvement -- from his breakout 2017 season. He'll look to use this as a springboard to improve on his recent performance, as he has hit just .269/.313/.324 across the last 30 days.
