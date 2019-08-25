Rosario (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Luis Arraez will pick up a start in the outfield while Rosario takes a seat for the third straight contest while managing a tight right hamstring. Though Rosario was believed to be available off the bench for the first two games of the series, he ultimately wasn't called on for any pinch-hitting opportunities. The Twins are still seemingly viewing Rosario's injury as a day-to-day concern.