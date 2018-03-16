Rosario (triceps) started at DH and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's spring training game.

Rosario still doesn't know when he will be able to take the field but remains optimistic that he will get back to full health prior to Opening Day. The outfielder has been dealing with mild tendinitis in his right triceps for the past 10 days and hadn't tossed the ball around at all until Wednesday.

