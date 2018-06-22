Twins' Eddie Rosario: Returns to lineup Friday
Rosario (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting second against the Rangers on Friday.
Rosario was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right shoulder discomfort but was said to be available off the bench. The 26-year-old's return to the lineup Friday confirms it to be a minor issue, and is all set to go for the matchup against Mike Minor and the Rangers.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Scratched with shoulder discomfort•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Triple short of cycle Saturday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits 15th home run•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Three home runs in Sunday's win•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Cranks 10th homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...