Rosario (hamstring) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief and safely plug Rosario back into lineups after Rosario missed all of last weekend's series against Detroit with right hamstring tightness. With a .282 average, 27 homers, 74 runs scored, 85 RBI and three stolen bases, Rosario has been a top-16 earner in the outfield and a top-40 overall hitter.