Rosario went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

Rosario has already collected five multi-hit games in August, giving him a .284/.307/.519 slash line. After losing an eight-game hit streak on Thursday, the 27-year-old fell into a quick 1-for-13 slump. Sunday's solid day at the dish may have turned that around.