Rosario was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right shoulder discomfort, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Manager Paul Molitor said that Rosario will likely be available off the bench but he didn't want to risk further injury to the shoulder by subjecting him to any throws during Thursday's contest. In his place, Ryan LaMarre will join the starting nine in center field. Consider Rosario day-to-day going into Friday's series opener versus the Rangers.

