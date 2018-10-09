Rosario (quadriceps) expects to have a normal offseason, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rosario played in just eight games over the final month of the season due to a nagging quadriceps issue, hitting just .219/.219/.406 over that stretch. Fortunately, the outfielder hasn't had any persistent trouble with the injury this offseason, and barring any setbacks, he's expected to enter spring training at full health. Rosario hit .288/.323/.479 with 24 homers and eight steals in 138 games.

